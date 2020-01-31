William Blair Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $646,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

