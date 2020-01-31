William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $8.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.72. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.05. The company had a trading volume of 259,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,709. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $89.50 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after acquiring an additional 242,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

