William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.25. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.10. 699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,461. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.96. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $148.43 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,918,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 64.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

