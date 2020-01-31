William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMG. ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.52.

NYSE SMG opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In related news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 508,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 411,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 192,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.