William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ingersoll-Rand in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,159. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

