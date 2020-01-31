William Blair Weighs in on A. O. Smith Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

AOS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 39,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,662. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.