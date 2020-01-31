William E. V. Matthews Purchases 5,000 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,452.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $22.56. 57,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Centerstate Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,509,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,804,000 after acquiring an additional 158,504 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

