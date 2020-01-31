Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 73,295 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 73,295 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,609,707.45. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $131.11. 1,367,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

