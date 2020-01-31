Winding Tree Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $292.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.02895323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,384,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.