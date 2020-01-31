WINk (WIN) Trading 9.5% Higher This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $21.98 million and $4.16 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

