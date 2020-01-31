Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Gary D. Sweeney Purchases 470 Shares

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WTFC stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $63.28. 457,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,282. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

