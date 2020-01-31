Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Wisdom Tree Investments also reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wisdom Tree Investments.

WETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 333,687 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth $6,039,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WETF opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

