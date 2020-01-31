Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.92.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,220.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $413,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,129,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

