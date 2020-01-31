World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $117,367,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,231,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 760,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 572,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.