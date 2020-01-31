World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 96.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in HDFC Bank by 106.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 57.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

