World Asset Management Inc Has $1.11 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after buying an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,372,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 531,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

