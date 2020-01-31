World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stake Boosted by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228,843 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for about 9.4% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 11.50% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $586,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,858,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364,412 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% during the third quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 354,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $13.73 on Friday, hitting $48.57. 16,932,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

