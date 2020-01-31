World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of WWE opened at $62.30 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81 and a beta of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

