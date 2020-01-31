World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WWE. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Shares of WWE traded down $14.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,154,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,843 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364,412 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

