WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.80. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.99%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

