WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,144 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of WPX Energy worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $109,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPX. Mizuho raised their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 216,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

