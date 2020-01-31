Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,071 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.31. 12,204,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,666,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

