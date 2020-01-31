Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $8.39 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $37.62. 40,443,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,423,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

