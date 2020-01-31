Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $138.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,426,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,846.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,811.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,003.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.