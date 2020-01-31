XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, XGOX has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One XGOX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $16,290.00 and $49.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00047926 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00068177 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,328.87 or 0.99994988 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000716 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00051803 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

