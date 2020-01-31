XinFin Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, COSS, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $426,978.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.45 or 0.02643723 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

