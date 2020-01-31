XMax Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. XMax has a total market capitalization of $20.32 million and $216.89 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, FCoin, HADAX and ABCC. Over the last week, XMax has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.05845482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025298 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,931,346,616 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, FCoin, HADAX, OTCBTC, ABCC, CryptoBridge, Coinrail and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

