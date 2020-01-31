XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

