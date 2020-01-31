Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.88. Xylem reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NYSE XYL traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.66. 1,540,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,613. Xylem has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.