XYO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,963.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $6,963.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.05860111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00128200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034525 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015683 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, YoBit, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, KuCoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

