Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 125.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Yangarra Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 130,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,045. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$31.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 25,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608,064 shares in the company, valued at C$3,968,870.40.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

