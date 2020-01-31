Yara International ASA (YARIY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of YARIY opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.