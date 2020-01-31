Yocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $148,447.00 (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Yocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Yocoin has a market capitalization of $148,447.00 and $258.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yocoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00737283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007127 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin (CRYPTO:YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

