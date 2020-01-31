YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,856,793 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

