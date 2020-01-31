YouGov (LON:YOU) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YOU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

LON YOU opened at GBX 650 ($8.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24. YouGov has a twelve month low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 679 ($8.93). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 641.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 576.80.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total value of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

