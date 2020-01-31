Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,247,000 after purchasing an additional 154,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 570,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 548,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $105.45. 96,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,298. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.