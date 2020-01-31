Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce sales of $4.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $5.64 million. Arvinas reported sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $42.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arvinas by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $49.93 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

