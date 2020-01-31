Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,457,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,701 shares of company stock worth $4,465,433 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 217,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 193,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $67.66. 1,176,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

