Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

NYSE ENBL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,143. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $169,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

