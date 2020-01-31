Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. ICF International posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

In related news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth $13,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

ICF International stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

