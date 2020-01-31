Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.76. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Navient by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Navient by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navient by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.46. 32,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,952. Navient has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 13.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

