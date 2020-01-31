Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to Post $1.72 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.67. OneMain posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in OneMain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in OneMain by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. OneMain has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

