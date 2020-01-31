Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. PBF Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBFX stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

