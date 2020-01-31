Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. PQ Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PQ Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 1,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

