Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.56. 2,831,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

