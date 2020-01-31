Zacks: Analysts Expect Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Moelis & Co reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

MC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

