Zacks: Analysts Expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. New Mountain Finance reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,691,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,337 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 722,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 707,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,449 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $14.09 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

