Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,111. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $908.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $172,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,973,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $512,263. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

