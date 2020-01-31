Zacks: Analysts Expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.22. US Concrete reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on USCR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. US Concrete has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares worth $30,558. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

