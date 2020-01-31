Zacks: Analysts Set $22.00 Target Price for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.94 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 235,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 73,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

